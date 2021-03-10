Next phase of 1,100 home plan in North Kesteven village revealed
183 homes proposed for next phase
Plans for the next phase of an already approved 1,100 home development have been revealed, includes 183 homes in Witham St Hugh’s.
Phases 2A, 3A and 3B are up for approval on the 5.43ha of land east of Camp Road and north of Hannah Crescent in the North Kesteven village.
The 1,100 development, featuring 150 retirement homes, was unanimously approved back in 2016 by councillors in the district.
In February 2018, plans were delayed after councillors raised concerns about the NHS planning to spend the applicant’s proposed health contributions in North Hykeham rather than in the village.
However, in April 2018, councillors approved £500,000 health contributions for the 1,100 houses and 150 retirement homes after concerns about no healthcare facility in the village.
The 183 homes will include a mix of two, three and four bedroomed houses with 31 of the properties being affordable.
All homes will have on plot parking in the form of private driveways and garages or plots accommodated for parking courts.
Developers Countryside Properties Ltd said: “The proposed development will create housing choice and new amenity spaces for the existing and new community whilst improving public access across the site and to the wider pedestrian network.”