North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate rises as two die at Grimsby factory after COVID outbreak

North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate is on the rise as two Grimsby factory workers have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hilton Seafood confirmed two staff members of the 300 overall died after testing positive for COVID-19 and were treated at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.

This comes as North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate has risen over the past week, placing the authority third place in Greater Lincolnshire and above the England average, as of Monday.

North East Lincolnshire’s latest epidemiology report released on Wednesday has put the increases down to “a large outbreak in a food processing factory and other smaller outbreaks in workplaces and the health and social care sector.”

The authority’s positivity rate is 5.8% currently, up from 4.8% a week ago. The new Kent COVID variant which is more contagious was identified in around 95% of positive samples that have been tested for the variant in the last two weeks in North East Lincolnshire.

There are currently four care homes in the authority reporting a combined total of 19 residents with coronavirus, an increase of seven from a week ago.

Lincolnshire has been bucking the trend and increasing in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, with infection rates in some areas now double the national average.

South Holland is number five in the UK, with a 208.4 infection rate — more than double England’s 102.9 figure as a whole. It’s believed outbreaks among field and factory workers are pushing the numbers up, along with extra testing.