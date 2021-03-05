Nut factory fire was accidental, but cause still unknown
Fire crews were there for over 12 hours
Investigations into how a nut factory in Heckington caught fire on Thursday have finished, though how it all began is still unclear.
Ten fire crews from across Lincolnshire attended the blaze at The Roasting Company on Station Road at around 11.30am on Thursday morning, and the last crews didn’t leave the scene until almost 1am on Friday.
Everyone inside the building was accounted for and declared safe, but due to huge smoke clouds, residents were asked to keep their doors and windows shut.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have now confirmed that the conclusion of their investigation found it to be accidental, but the exact reason is still undetermined.
The flames had gone through the roof of the steel-framed building, and people nearby to the incident said peanut skins were raining down from the sky when the factory caught fire.
Neighbouring buildings were left unscathed after the quick response from firefighters, who prevented the gulf of flames from spreading beyond the factory.
Crews from Sleaford, Donington, Kirton, Brant Broughton, Spalding, Lincoln South, Bourne, Woodhall Spa, Holbeach, Market Rasen and Boston took care of the flames.
The Lincolnite contacted The Roasting Company for a statement, but there has been no reply at the time of publication.