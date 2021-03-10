Oktoberfest coming to Lincoln in September
European beer and lederhosen in Lincoln
Oktoberfest is coming to Lincoln, promising steins and lederhosen in September.
The traditional German beer festival idea, which dates back to 1810, will take place at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on Saturday, September 4.
The day has been split into two sections, an afternoon slot of 1pm to 5pm, and an evening session from 6pm to 10pm.
The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the announcement of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lockdown roadmap has allowed for plans to be made for 2021.
Tickets are available from The Engine Shed website now, costing £16.39 per person or £66 for a group ticket for six people for general admission.
The event will embrace German culture, as well as offering people the chance to get dressed up, drink plenty of beer, and have a sing-a-long.
It has proved to be a big hit in Lincoln in recent years, having been hosted at the Cornhill in 2018.
More details as to what to expect of the event will be released at a later date.