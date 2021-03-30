Police appeal for help to find missing Mablethorpe teen
Have you seen Daniel?
A 15-year-old boy from Mablethorpe is missing and police are appealing for help to find him.
Daniel Kecko was report missing from his home address in the Lincolnshire town on Monday, March 29.
He is described as a white male, around five foot, six/seven inches tall, with brown hair. He is believed to be wearing dark clothing, dark trainers and glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Daniel’s whereabouts is being urged to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 477 of March 29.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.