Police break up youths gathered outside Lincoln testing centre

Police broke up a group of around 20 youths in Lincoln as they were flouting social distancing rules outside the COVID-19 testing centre.

Officers attended Sincil Bank at around 1pm as some 20 young people were seen gathered together near the rapid flow testing site at the LNER Stadium on Tuesday.

The group, none of whom appeared to be wearing face coverings, were stood right by testing centre admission staff, who contacted police about the gathering.

An eyewitness told The Lincolnite: “It’s rather ironic that they were congregating outside a testing centre, which is designed to keep us safe.”

It is currently unknown as to whether any COVID-19 fines were issued to the group, or if they were just warned before being sent away.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police later said: “We received a report that a group of youths were riding around Lincoln and stopping off in various places including Lincoln Train Station and Sincil Bank.

“The caller who reported the youths stated they were swearing and shouting in the street.

“Our officers attended and engaged with the youths who then departed. This was reported at around 1.40pm today.

“While the majority of people are following the rules, there is still a minority who break them. We will continue to engage with those flouting the rules and will issue FPNs where necessary.”