Police closed Lincoln street to deal with ‘mental health crisis’
An individual is now being treated by mental health professionals
Lincolnshire Police closed off part of Hermit Street in Lincoln on Sunday while officers dealt with a person “in the midst of a mental health crisis”.
Public order trained offers attended on March 28 to support mental health professionals before the situation was bought to a safe resolution.
The person was taken into the care of mental health professionals and will remain with them for treatment.
Lincoln Police had initially said that “due to their mental state, the individual was behaving in a manner which posed a substantial threat to themselves and the officers”. However, they later removed this from their social media post.
Police said: “Thank you to the local residents for their patience as we resolved this incident and we wish the individual a swift and full recovery.”