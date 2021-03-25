Professional car repairs firm expands with new Lincoln centre

Lincolnshire firm AW Repair Group has opened new premises in Lincoln and its 11th site is the first to pioneer new technology from Junair, who are UK designers of industrial spray booths.

The 14,000 square foot site on Whisby Way opened its doors last week after an extensive fit-out programme.

AW Lincoln includes a 10M drive-through Junair Spraybooth with QAD drying technology and full downdraught, wheel alignment scissor lift, Car-O-Tronic Measuring System and more for accident and body shop repairs.

The site is also prepared with signifiant EV battery storage, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) calibration equipment and there will be an addition of a specialist multi-material bay as further demand rises.

The new site will create 18 new jobs including two apprenticeship opportunities. AW Repair Group will also host another Apprentice Showcase Event later in the year and take on another cohort of young people.

It opened just a few months after the firm’s Fast Finish Centre in Boston and 21 years since it made its headquarters in Sleaford.

Andrew Walsh, Founder and CEO, said: “We not only have the technology but also the awareness and training in our teams to ensure we are fully ready for the future.

“It’s no longer feasible to set up a new site in the traditional way and space has already been allocated for emerging technologies becoming the every day norm.

“To open two new sites during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions required extra effort and dedication and is a great achievement for the AW team.

“Everyone is excited to see the company, their own skill development and their careers looking towards the future.

Steve Hoe, Technical Development & VM Executive, added: “The Lincoln site is the first to pioneer Junair’s new UV Extraction Priming System, which will significantly increase paint throughput, allowing vehicles to be primed without using a spraybooth.

“This coupled with the Sikkens Autosurfacer UV primer dries using a UVB lamp in as little as 60 seconds. The Sikkens Autowave Basecoat can dry at low bake temperatures, perfect for Electric and Hybrid vehicles.”