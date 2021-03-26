Rolling road closures for £3m A15 works begin in April
Sixteen weeks of major improvements
Overnight road closures will be in place A15 from early April when 16 weeks of major reconstruction works begin as part of a £3 million scheme.
The works will see the A15/Cranwell junction and a five-mile stretch of the A15 between Navenby and Brauncewell completely rebuilt.
Works will start on Tuesday, April 6 and will be carried out overnight from 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.
The first phase of work will be broken down into smaller sections and include rolling road closures between these areas until July:
- Green Man Road to Navenby Heath (3B)
- Navenby Heath to Gorse Hill Lane (3A)
- Gorse Hill Lane to Navenby Lane (2B)
- Navenby Lane to Slate House Farm (2A)
- Slate House Farm to the B1191 (1B)
- B1191 to the Brauncewell quarry (1A)
The works will be carried out in the following order:
- Section 1 – Brauncewell quarry to Slate House Farm
- Section 3 – Green Man Road to Gorse Hill Lane
- Section 2 – Gorse Hill Lane to Slate House Farm
The diversion route for the first phase of works will be via the A607 and the B1178.
The second phase of work will be rebuilding the A15/B1429 Cranwell junction. Work on this section is expected to start in July for approximately two weeks, with details still being finalised.
Steve Brooks, Senior Project Leader – Highways Infrastructure, said: “The harsh and cold wet weather we’ve had since Christmas has caused multiple potholes to form very quickly on this section of the A15.
“We had been planning to carry out this scheme in early 2022, but as a result of the rapid deterioration, we’ve accelerated our efforts to bring this resurfacing project forward by a year so long-term repairs are made sooner rather than later on this important stretch of road.
“This will be a massive project that will involve excavating over five miles of the A15 and replacing it with 22,000 tonnes of new tarmac and road material. The scheme will be carried out in two phases, with the team tackling the worst areas first.
“The A15 between Lincoln and Sleaford is one of the county’s busiest stretches of road, so we’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”