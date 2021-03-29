Slight weekly drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths for Lincolnshire as lockdown restrictions relax

Infection rates are still almost twice the England average

There has been a slight weekly drop in new coronavirus cases and two COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire, as national lockdown restrictions are eased slightly from Monday, March 29.

The 226 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the weekend means last week there were altogether 1,017 COVID cases and 20 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire, compared to 1,091 cases and 22 deaths the week before — a 7.2% drop in cases and 10% reduction in deaths.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 133 new cases in Lincolnshire across Saturday and Sunday, 53 in North Lincolnshire and 40 in North East Lincolnshire.

By the end of Sunday, one death was registered in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported one new local hospital death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust. This means 10 hospital deaths were recorded last week, down from 17 the week before.

The weekend saw national cases increase to 4,333,042, while deaths rose to 126,592.

More than 30 million people in the UK have now had a first dose of a COVID vaccine as the government says it is “confident” everyone will receive their second jab within 12 weeks. Asked about the concerns over supply, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the BBC “we always knew there would be ups and downs” but the timetable was on track. From Monday, two households or groups of up to six people are now able to meet outside in England again, as the stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions order comes to an end. Outdoor sport facilities including tennis courts and golf courses are also reopening, and organised outdoor sports can resume in the latest easing. Weddings will also be on again, attended by up to six people. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes. In local news, Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate has seen a drop since Friday, taking the region below 100 per 100,000 of the population. However, our average infection rate is still over 40 more than the England average. Decreases have been seen in six of the nine districts, with spikes across Northern Lincolnshire and South Kesteven over the weekend. North Lincolnshire is continuing to see an increase in its infection rate and currently has the third highest infection rate in the UK. In the authority’s Cabinet meeting last Monday, Stephen Pintus, the joint Director of Public Health for North and North East Lincolnshire said this was due to more coronavirus testing with schools going back. Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to March 28:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, March 28 57,610 cases (up 226) 40,261 in Lincolnshire (up 133)

8,946 in North Lincolnshire (up 53)

8,403 in North East Lincolnshire (up 40) 2,166 deaths (up two) 1,598 from Lincolnshire (up one)

302 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

266 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,295 hospital deaths (up one) 805 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

448 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 4,333,042 cases, 126,592 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.