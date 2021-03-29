Staff injured in Cleethorpes shop robbery

A female member of staff suffered a facial injury and was left shaken after a robbery at a shop in Cleethorpes.

Whilst a woman waited outside of the shop on Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes at 4pm on Sunday, March 28, a man requested alcohol from behind the counter.

As the member of staff placed the alcohol on the counter, the man attempted to take the items and leave the store without paying.

She tried to retrieve the items, which resulted in a struggle causing an injury to her face. Her injuries are not thought to be serious, but she was left feeling shaken by the incident.

The man then left the shop with the items and running with the woman waiting outside.

Humberside Police issued an appeal on Monday, March 29 for help identifying a man and woman, who they would like to speak with in connection with the incident.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone who recognises the man or the woman, or who has any information, should contact 101 quoting log number 423 of March 28.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.