These Lincoln pubs & bars will reopen outdoors on April 12 [rolling list]
Lincoln is ready for outdoor drinks
Pubs will be able to reopen for outdoor service on April 12 as part of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown, and these Lincoln pubs will be ready for customers.
Hospitality venues have been closed since November in the second national coronavirus lockdown, but are now preparing for a return to business next month.
Once pubs reopen on April 12, customers will no longer need to order a substantial meal with drinks, but they will need to order, eat and drink while seated outside.
Pubs will also no longer need a 10pm curfew, and customers can meet in a group of up to six people from different households, or a maximum of two households can meet to form a group.
While some pubs will not be able to return on April 12 due to not having an outside area available, they will be waiting for May 17, when pubs and restaurants can reopen for indoor service.
There are a considerable number of pubs in Lincoln, however, that have announced they will be reopening on April 12.
The rolling list includes:
- Craft
- Dambusters Inn (Scampton)
- Dog and Bone
- Five Bells (Bassingham)
- Harrows Inn (North Hykeham)
- Horse & Groom
- Nosey Parker
- Pyewipe Inn
- Ritz (Wetherspoon)
- Royal Oak (Scopwick)
- Slug & Lettuce
- Tap & Spile
- The Barge (opening Friday, April 16)
- The Birdcage
- The Bottle and Glass (Scothern)
- The Bull (Bracebridge Heath)
- The Chequers (Potterhanworth)
- The Duke William
- The Electric
- The George (Langworth)
- The Golden Eagle
- The Imp & Angel
- The Lincolnshire Poacher
- The Lion and Snake
- The Mailbox (now delayed until May)
- The Morning Star
- The Plough (Bracebridge Heath)
- The Swanholme Tavern
- The Turks Head (Heighington)
- The White Hart (Nettleham)
- The Witch and Wardrobe
- Treaty of Commerce
- Trebles
- Waggon and Horses (Branston)
If you own/run a pub and are getting ready to reopen, please email [email protected] to be included in the list.