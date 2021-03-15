Thorntons to close all UK stores due to COVID-19 footfall drop

National chocolate retailer Thorntons will close all of its UK stores, including the Lincoln branch, as a result of financial pressure brought on by COVID-19.

In a statement published on the Thorntons’ website, bosses said the “changing dynamics of the high street” left the company with no other option but to close its physical stores.

The 61 store closures will put over 600 jobs at risk, as the retailer moves onto online sales, as well as selling Thorntons products inside other shops.

Thorntons made the move to just one Lincoln store in 2019 when its Cornhill branch closed down and was replaced by Doughnotts.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Unfortunately like many other retailers, the obstacles we have faced and will continue to face on the high street are too severe.

“Despite our best efforts we have taken the difficult decision to go into full consultation to start the permanent closure of our retail store estate.

“We understand that this will be an uncertain and concerning time for our colleagues and we will actively support them during this period.

“As customers continue to change the way they shop, we must change with them.

“We remain committed to our iconic Thorntons brand and will continue to invest further in the future potential to ensure we evolve with the times.”