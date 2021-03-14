Three arrested over attempted murder of woman in Boston
She was found stabbed
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed on Saturday night in Boston.
Police were called to a house on Tattershall Road in the town just after 9pm on March 13.
They found a 28-year-old woman seriously injured. It is thought that she had sustained a stab wound.
She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.
Three people, two men and one woman, all aged between 28 and 59, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
They remain in police custody for questioning on Sunday morning.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen or heard anything that might be relevant to the investigation.
Several officers are on scene and a police cordon remains in place this morning as investigations continue.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have any information that may assist the investigation and who may not already have spoken to officers
Contact Lincolnshire Police:
- By calling 101 quoting the reference 420 of 13/03/2021
- By emailing [email protected] with reference 420 of 13/03/ 2021 in the subject line
- You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.