Three experts join Greater Lincolnshire LEP board
Decades of experience between them
Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership welcomed three new board members from business, military and academia to its ranks.
Simon Bird, regional director of Associated British Ports since 2015, will join the LEP as a co-opted director, after 24 years in the ports sector.
Joining him will be retired Major-General Julian Free CBE, who is set to become the new chair of the defence board at LEP, and Professor Andrew Hunter from the University of Lincoln.
Andrew Hunter will serve as a non-executive director for the Local Enterprise Parternship board, after almost 20 years of university service which saw him become deputy vice chancellor for research and innovation.
All three bring a wealth of experience to the board of directors, as the LEP looks to help businesses develop and grow in Greater Lincolnshire.
Pat Doody, chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “Our board of directors is made up of a diverse collection of people with high-level skills and experience in a range of sectors.
“We’re delighted to bring in Julian, Andrew and Simon as they will very much enhance our expertise in some important areas and deepen our connections into those sectors such as defence, artificial intelligence and ports and logistics.
“It’s a really exciting time to join the LEP board and play a strong role in delivering the economic opportunities for Greater Lincolnshire in areas such as freeports, our global food and seafood sectors, the rural health agenda, decarbonisation and offshore wind.”