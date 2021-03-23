Victim discharged as man arrested over hit and run on Lincolnshire border
The father-of-three suffered severe injuries
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a 57-year-old father-of-three was hospitalised in a hit and run on the Lincolnshire border.
Neil Wainwright was cycling on the A616 towards South Muskham at around 6.40pm on Sunday, March 7 when a car crashed into him. The driver left the scene, leaving Neil severely injured on the side of the road where he was found by a member of the public.
He suffered a fractured frontal skull, a neck fracture, ten broken ribs, several lower spinal fractures and a broken pelvis, and he required surgery. He was fighting for his life in hospital for nearly two weeks, but has since been discharged.
Nottinghamshire Police revealed this week that a 43-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, March 17 in Tuxford. He has since been released under investigation.
A 23-year-old man was also interviewed under caution in relation to the collision as police continue their enquiries into the incident.
Detective Constable Sarah Stables, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Unit, said: “We have been working around the clock to track down the driver who caused Mr Wainwright such serious injuries and left him at the roadside.
“After lengthy searches on local CCTV and ANPR cameras we were able to track down a vehicle in connection with the incident.”
She added: “It was great to hear that the victim has now been discharged from hospital. He had suffered 10 broken ribs and was in a lot of pain and discomfort, so I’m glad to hear he’s continuing on his path to recovery.”
The victim’s daughters Georgina, Laura and Claire Wainwright had been desperately urging anyone who saw the incident to help with the police investigation.
Georgina recently spoke emotionally about the ordeal, saying: “The whole family is in bits. It’s really shook us to be honest.
“He’s done remarkably well so far, but he’s not out the woods yet and we’re all very much on edge still. He will be in recovery for a long time.
“He’s not just a devoted father, but he is a son and full time carer to his mother who suffers from dementia, a brother, a granddad, an uncle, a friend and a work colleague.
“He’s a big believer of road safety and promotes it to everyone he knows. He was fully equipped on the night of the incident, wearing the right gear in the conditions.”
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is being urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 656 of March 7.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.