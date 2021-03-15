Week starts with 133 COVID cases and three deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

The third week of March has started with 133 new cases and three new deaths

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday recorded 63 new cases in Lincolnshire, 20 in North East Lincolnshire and 50 in North Lincolnshire.

One death was registered in each of Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported two new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Monday, national cases increased by 5,089 to 4,263,527, while deaths rose by 64 to 125,580.

Last week, coronavirus numbers bounced back on the up with 1,120 new cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 24 deaths. It followed a drop the previous week to 818 cases and 19 deaths.

Hundreds of non-clinical staff at Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been highlighted after re-deploying during the COVID-19 pandemic to support frontline staff at difficult moments over the past year.

Elsewhere, France and Italy have joined Germany in becoming the latest countries to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They join European countries the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Ireland, as well as Bulgaria and Iceland in pausing administration of the doses.

It follows reports of links between the vaccine and blood clots, however, UK regulators and the World Health Organisation have said there’s no evidence.

In Italy a prosecutor has ordered the seizure of nearly 400,000 doses of the vaccine following the death of a man after receiving the jab.

However, Thailand is to resume administering it after a brief suspension recently.

In other news, hand sanitiser and loungewear have been added to the list of goods used to calculate the cost of living in the UK.

It follows high demand during the pandemic and other items added include handweights used by gym-goers stuck at home.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, March 15

55,635 cases (up 133)

39,059 in Lincolnshire (up 63)

8,455 in North Lincolnshire (up 50)

8,121 in North East Lincolnshire (up 20)

2,134 deaths (up three)

1,572 from Lincolnshire (up one)

300 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

262 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,271 hospital deaths (up three)

793 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

436 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

4,263,527 UK cases, 125,580 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.