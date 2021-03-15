Woman jailed after stabbing husband 25 times

A 49-year-old woman from a village near Scunthorpe has been jailed for eight-and-half-years after leaving her husband 25 stab wounds.

Joanne Singleton, of Derrythorpe Road in Althorpe, was convicted of Grievous Bodily Harm with intent after the incident which happened at around 2.40pm on Monday, September 7 last year.

The court heard how the day before the incident, Joanne approached her daughter with concerns that her husband, Kevin Singleton, was having an affair, which he had previously denied.

As Kevin entered the family kitchen on September 7, Joanne was holding a knife in each hand and attacked Kevin in a fit of rage.

This caused 25 serious and life-threatening puncture wounds to Kevin’s hands, arms, upper body and back, and he spent a number of weeks in hospital.

Joanne attempted to conceal the weapons in an upstairs bedroom with help from her son before she was later arrested.

Kerry Bull, Detective Inspector at Humberside Police, said: “This attack could have cost Kevin his life, of which he spent a number of weeks in hospital and a number of months recovering from his injuries.

“I’d like to thank my team for the hard work and dedication they showed throughout the course of the investigation.

“I hope that today’s (Monday’s) sentencing will provide some comfort to Kevin in knowing that Joanne has been reprimanded for her unjustifiable actions.”

