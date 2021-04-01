£1 million homes: Lincolnshire party pad has spa, cinema and games room

A four-bedroom party mansion in Boston, complete with a gym spa complex, cinema room and dedicated games room, is on the market for just shy of £1 million.
The property on Rawsons Lane has been listed for £995,000 by Fairweather Estate Agents, and boasts a jaw-dropping amount of flashy features.
As well as having four double bedrooms, five bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen living area, the house comes with a spa complex, complete with gym equipment, a gigantic hot tub and a sauna.
If that isn’t enough, there is also a cinema room with atmospheric LED spotlights, a games room with a built in bar, and a bespoke oak framed entertaining area outside.
The sheltered outdoor entertainment area comes with a built-in bar. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
So without further ado, this is what it looks like inside the enviable home:
The grand entrance hallway is incredibly spacious. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
The cinema room gives you the atmosphere of the pictures from inside your home. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
Anyone for a few frames of snooker? The games room has a bar in it too! | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
Dubbed an open plan ‘living kitchen’, it comes with Velux windows, tiled flooring and a granite island unit. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
The living room isn’t bad either, complete with two sets of triple sliding doors that lead to the patio. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
A hot tub fit for royalty! The spa complex has a giant jacuzzi in the middle as well as a gym area. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
If the gym and hot tub aren’t enough, how about a sauna too? | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
There are four double bedrooms in the house, plenty of space for guests or a large family. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
A dressing room for the master bedroom gives you plenty of wardrobe space. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
Free standing bath is matched with a double open-ended shower as well as his and hers wash basins. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
Another of the bedrooms, might need some blackout curtains at night, though! | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
A place to sit and soak in the sunshine. | Photo: Fairweather Estate Agents
View the full listing here, including the floor plans.
