42 coronavirus cases and one death in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday
44-year-olds invited for vaccines
There have been 42 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and one COVID-related death on Monday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 21 new cases in Lincolnshire, 15 in North Lincolnshire and six in North East Lincolnshire.
There was one death registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. Fluctuations in data can occur for a variety of reasons including corrected data, misdiagnoses or wrong addresses.
NHS England reported no new hospital deaths.
On Monday, national cases increased by 2,064 to 4,406,946, while deaths rose by six to 127,434.
On Monday, coronavirus vaccinations were opened up to 44-year-olds with two thirds of the previous age group, the 45 to 49-year-olds now having their first dose according to government figures.
Plans for the next age group, the 40 to 43-year-olds, will be announced in the coming days.
In other news, a television advert has been launched, encouraging under-50s to get vaccinated.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in the limelight today after suggestions he said that “bodies could pile high” during a heated discussion about lockdown in Downing Street last autumn.
Mr Johnson has since rejected the suggestion, but civil servants have faced questioning over the reports.
The European Commission has also announced it is taking legal action against vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca. It said the manufacturer had not respected some terms of its vaccine supply contract and “the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure a timely delivery of doses”.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, April 26
59,385 cases (up 42)
- 41,285 in Lincolnshire (up 21)
- 9,437 in North Lincolnshire (up 15)
- 8,663 in North East Lincolnshire (up six)
2,188 deaths (up one)
- 1,615 from Lincolnshire (up one)
- 305 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,303 hospital deaths (no change)
- 811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,406,946 UK cases, 127,434 deaths