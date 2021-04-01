70% of Lincolnshire people now had a COVID-19 vaccine
436,000 people had their first jab
More than 400,000 Lincolnshire residents have now received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with more than 31,430 second doses — meaning nearly 70% of the county’s eligible population have received a jab.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows altogether 436,083 jabs have taken place between December 8 and March 28 — up 49,607, but a drop in administrations from 51,470 the week prior.
Some 404,653 of those were people receiving their first dose.
The figures show 320,754 people over the age of 50 have received their first vaccination and another 23,897 have been given their second.
Some 83,899 people aged under 50 have received their first dose, with a further 7,533 receiving a second jab. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.
According to the statistics released by the NHS, East Lindsey has vaccinated the most people with at least one dose – a total of 85,727 and topping the leaderboard for all age categories over 55.
However, South Kesteven District Council, which has seen 76,518 residents jabbed, has seen the highest number of under 55s jabbed – a total of 25,065.
Boston and Lincoln, however, despite hosting the county’s first vaccine centres, both come bottom of the pile with 33,167 and 41,376 doses issued respectively
Office for National Statistics estimates put the total population at 629,926, meaning that 69.23% have now received a jab.
In North Lincolnshire, a total of 99,561 (12,436 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 82,523 (6,429 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton