70% of Lincolnshire people now had a COVID-19 vaccine

More than 400,000 Lincolnshire residents have now received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with more than 31,430 second doses — meaning nearly 70% of the county’s eligible population have received a jab.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows altogether 436,083 jabs have taken place between December 8 and March 28 — up 49,607, but a drop in administrations from 51,470 the week prior.

Some 404,653 of those were people receiving their first dose.

The figures show 320,754 people over the age of 50 have received their first vaccination and another 23,897 have been given their second.

Some 83,899 people aged under 50 have received their first dose, with a further 7,533 receiving a second jab. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

According to the statistics released by the NHS, East Lindsey has vaccinated the most people with at least one dose – a total of 85,727 and topping the leaderboard for all age categories over 55.

However, South Kesteven District Council, which has seen 76,518 residents jabbed, has seen the highest number of under 55s jabbed – a total of 25,065.

Boston and Lincoln, however, despite hosting the county’s first vaccine centres, both come bottom of the pile with 33,167 and 41,376 doses issued respectively

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total population at 629,926, meaning that 69.23% have now received a jab.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 99,561 (12,436 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 82,523 (6,429 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton