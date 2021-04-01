Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in March

A woman who left her husband with 25 stab wounds and two people from Lincoln that were part of gang operating multi-million pound cannabis grows were among those jailed in Lincolnshire in March.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in and near the county:

Joanne Singleton

Joanne Singleton, 49, of Derrythorpe Road in Althorpe was jailed for eight-and-a-half years after leaving her husband with 25 stab wounds.

Thai Phong Han and Thuy Phan

Five members of a gang that operated multi-million pound cannabis grows in Lincoln and Middlesbrough have been jailed for a total of 22 years.

Thuy Phan and Thai Phong Han, both of Lime Crescent in Lincoln, were jailed for six years and nine months, and three years, respectively.

Moinul Islam and Ziaur Rahman, both of London, were jailed for three-and-a-half years and four years and eight months respectively.

Ahmad Muslim, who is also living in London, will be sentenced at a later date.

Lisa Crawshaw

Lisa Crawshaw, 45, from Gainsborough, was jailed for five years for fraud after stealing over £1.7 million from the company she worked for in North Lincolnshire.

Darren Sanby

Lincoln man Darren Sanby, 26, initiated sexual contact with two young children he met playing video games online and was jailed for a total of four years and four months.

Scott Nicholson

A multi-millionaire Jaguar vehicle enthusiast who owns the former home of the company’s founder was fleeced by a car salesman who sold him a rare E-Type sports car. Scott Nicholson, 45, of Warren Lane, Witham St Hughs, admitted two charges of theft and two charges of fraud. He was jailed for three years and seven months.

Lee Gray

A burglar carried out a Christmas morning raid on Grantham’s St Wulfram’s Church after smashing an historic stained-glass window. Lee Gray, 38, of Welham Street in Grantham was jailed for two years.

Ian Picksley

A paedophile with an “appalling” record of sex offences involving children tried to destroy evidence when police turned up at his home. Ian Picksley, 62, of Hawthorn Chase in Lincoln, was jailed for 20 months.

Thomas Cleaver

A motorbike rider struck a pedal cyclist while speeding and caused a teenager serious injuries. Thomas Cleaver, 29, from North Hykeham was jailed for 15 months. He was also banned from driving for two years and seven months.

Stephen Drury (also known as Pickering)

A convicted sex offender was given a further jail sentence after police discovered he had stayed at a house where young children were living. Stephen Drury, also known as Stephen Pickering, was jailed for 12 months.

Matthew Bellerson

A South Holland man described as having an “horrendous” criminal record plans to leave the district when he has completed his latest sentence after being jailed for a total of 53 weeks.

Howard Angel

Boston man Howard Angel, who amassed a collection of thousands of illegal images after becoming addicted to downloading child abuse images, was jailed for 10 months.

Shied Riasat

An inmate who walked out of North Sea Camp open prison remained free for nearly nine years before eventually being brought to justice this month. Shied Riasat admitted escaping from custody on May 5, 2012. He was given an eight month jail sentence and still continues to serve his indeterminate jail sentence.

