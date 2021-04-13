Eight people fined after three Lincoln house parties

Lincolnshire Police handed out eight fines after three house parties in the Ermine area of Lincoln, on the same evening COVID lockdown restrictions eased for outdoor hospitality and non-essential retail shops reopened.

Officers responded to three house parties on Monday, April 12 after the gatherings were reported at properties in Dunholme Court, Pine Close and Longdales Road.

Police said a relatively small number of people were found at each property, between six and 10 people. Those involved breached the national restrictions that are still in place for socialising indoors.

Outside of Lincoln, there were no other significant gatherings indoors across Lincolnshire brought to police’s attention.

Police added that they were not alerted to any significant incidents relating to the reopening of businesses and services on Monday, April 12.

Chief Superintendent Jon McAdam said: “Firstly I’d like to thank the vast majority of people across Lincolnshire for being responsible since the latest easing of the lockdown restrictions, and the positive measures taken by local businesses in ensuring this is managed as safe as possible.

“The reopening of pubs, shops, gyms and outdoor venues is welcome news for us all, but it is crucial that we don’t become complacent and we continue to stick to the rules; ensuring we all play our part to keep ourselves and others safe and to prevent any possible resurgence of the virus.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone and whilst we have reached the next stage for the easing of restrictions it is important to remind ourselves that indoor gatherings are not permitted at this time.”

Humberside Police said the majority of the region enjoyed their first evening of socialising in local establishments.

However, the force also said that there were “lots of incidents of alcohol-fuelled disorder in Ashby, Ferry Road, Westwoodside, West Butterwick and Barnetby, resulting in five people in custody.”

Darren Downs, Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police, said: “For many people, yesterday’s lifting of restrictions meant a socially distanced queue at the barbers or hairdressers, for others it was the long-awaited ability to meet with family and friends in a social setting, be it the local outdoor facilities of a restaurant, café or pub.

“We are pleased that the majority of the region enjoyed their first evening of socialising in local establishments. We did see some incidents reported but they had no direct connection to the lockdown restrictions easing and involved disputes between families and friends.

“I would take this opportunity to remind people that we still remain in a situation where we need be responsible for our actions, and make sure we observe social distancing guidance that is in place for the safety and wellbeing of everyone.

“People should remain vigilant and do everything they can to continue to prevent the spread of the virus. Whilst restrictions have eased, adhering to guidelines to prevent the virus spreading must remain a top priority.”

In relation to the five arrests, Humberside Police said: “We were called at 8.40pm on Monday, April 12 to Silver Street in Barnetby, North Lincolnshire following reports of a disturbance in the street.

“Five people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and assault. Four of those arrested have been released. One woman remains in custody while we continue our investigations and to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

Meanwhile, police also reported that two men died in separate incidents in Cleethorpes after collapsing in the street, but neither death is being treated as suspicious.