Former England international becomes Grantham Town manager

In an unlikely turn of events, former England international and Premier League footballer Carlton Palmer has become the new manager of non-league Grantham Town.

The 55-year-old will join The Gingerbreads to prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 season after this campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday player made over 600 appearances in his career for club and country, over the course of 21 years.

Palmer was capped 18 times for England, scoring once, but has not been in management since a brief spell with Mansfield Town in the 2004-2005 season.

He will be joined by Matt Chatfield and Jas Coliver in a new-look coaching team as Grantham Town get ready for a new season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Palmer replaces Martin McIntosh, who left the job in December 2020 after just nine months in charge.

Grantham chairman Darren Ashton said he is delighted to appoint such a recognisable name, and is looking forward to the future.

The chairman also claimed that Carlton Palmer has turned down professional jobs in the Football League to join the semi-pro Lincolnshire side.

Ashton said: “It’s fantastic news. We’ve been working on getting Carlton in for a while now and been in constant contact with him almost daily.

“He’s eager to get started with us. He’s been offered roles at Football League clubs, but he likes the idea that the club has.

“He likes what we have proposed, and we like his ideas he has moving forward and has bought into the plan and is joining for the long-term.”