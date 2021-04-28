Gainsborough man charged with rape and child abduction
He has been named by police
Police have named a Gainsborough man who has been charged with two offences of rape, child abduction and sexual communications with a child.
Tristan Hookings, aged 27, from Tennyson Street, Gainsborough, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ on April 27.
Hookings was charged with two offences of rape, one offence of child abduction in April this year and also an offence of sexual communication with a child over period between March to May last year.
The case has been transferred to the Crown Court. He will next appear on June 1, 2021.