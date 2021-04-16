Grantham railway bridge reopening after £2.7m project
Network Rail has improved two Grantham bridges
A major railway bridge in Grantham – Springfield Road – reopened on Friday afternoon following the completion of a £2.7 million project by Network Rail that took seven months to complete.
The project saw two railway bridges spanning Barrowby Road and Springfield Road strengthened to keep the railway running reliably and ensure people can pass safety underneath it. The bridges carry the busy East Coast Main Line.
The improvements to the railway bridge at Barrowby Road were completed in early December last year before work began on Springfield Road in January. Adverse weather conditions in February caused some delays to the work before Springfield Road fully reopened on Friday, April 16.
Network Rail teams have carried out vital repairs to the steel and brickwork on the bridges, as well as re-waterproofing them and re-painting sections.
The work was carried out in stages to make sure one of the two roads could stay open for the vast majority of the project.
Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “This vital work to strengthen the two railway bridges in Grantham means they are fit for purpose for the future – to carry the East Coast Main Line and for people in the community to safely pass underneath them.
“We carefully planned the project to minimise disruption for people in the community as much as possible. The weather brought some challenges and we want to thank drivers, residents and businesses in Grantham for their continued patience while the work was carried out.”