Grimsby accountancy firms announce merger

Offering more career opportunities in the area

Two well-respected accountancy firms in the North East Lincolnshire area have joined forces and announced a merger.

Blow Abbott Chartered Accountants will merge with A P Robinson & Co Chartered Accountants to form one large organisation.

The new business will be called A P Robinson & Co Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors, Incorporating Blow Abbott.

All clients will keep their current contacts, with the new merger providing more opportunities for career development.

It will see Blow Abbott staff move into the head office, established at Lincoln Bank Chambers on Cleethorpe Road in Grimsby.

Elliot Beaumont, director at Blow Abbott, described the merger as a move into “the next chapter” for the firm.

He said: “We are so excited to join with A P Robinson & Co, my grandfather, Denis Blow established this firm over 50 years ago. This merger will take it into the next chapter.

“As the finance industry implements ever more streamlined systems, technological advancements and opportunities to support client business, our new organisation will be future proofed and ready to seize every opportunity.”

Andrew Robinson, Managing Partner at A P Robinson & Co said: “I undertook my post-qualification training as a young accountant with Blow Abbott and established my company retaining many of the principles and ethics taught to me there.

“In particular, lessons in client service, embracing positive change, and valuing personnel have stayed with me throughout the first 25 years of A P Robinson & Co.

“You can only imagine therefore, my pride and delight as we unite these two great firms, exceptional employees and valued regional and national clients.”