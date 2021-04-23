Grimsby village 66-home plan up for approval
Plans for 82 houses on the site were previously refused
A developer’s plans for 66 homes in a Grimsby village could be given the go ahead next week.
Snape Properties’ reserved matters proposals for land at Bradley Road, Barnoldby Le Beck, will appear before North East Lincolnshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.
In a report before the committee, officers will recommend it for approval, saying the principle of the site has already been agreed and that it accords with a number of planning policies.
The development will be a mix of detached and semi-detached properties and will include 13 homes classed as affordable.
Applicants in 2016 were given outline permission for the build. However, in 2020 the land went back before committee with plans to build 82 homes. That was rejected due to an adverse impact on local infrastructure and the highway network. The latter application has had an appeal lodged.
The application has received objections from three separate parish councils covering Barnoldby Le Beck, Bradley and Waltham, along with a number of concerns raised by residents.
They include an increase in traffic, highway safety, the impact on the character of the area and the village’s identity as well as the effect on the ecology of the area and pollution.
County council highways officers have said they are content for permission to be given, while no other statutory consultees have objected.