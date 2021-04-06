Highways England fixing Lincoln bypass road sign typo

Highways England have apologised after a road sign on the A46 Lincoln bypass got the spelling for Saxilby village wrong.

The sign was spotted on the A46 Skellingthorpe Roundabout, and appeared to point road users in the direction of Saxilby, near Lincoln.

Unfortunately, the spelling missed the mark quite severely, and instead was guiding people towards “Saxibily”, which to our knowledge is not a recognised place.

It prompted a few laughs from Lincoln residents, with one person branding whoever put the sign up as a “silly Saxibily”.

The sign has now been covered up and, according to Highways England, is in the process of being corrected.

An eyewitness who saw the sign typo also reported another mistake on the same road, with a sign for Thorpe on the Hill reading “Thrope on the Hill”.

Highways England’s Programme Development Manager, Karen Moore, said: “We’re aware of the issues on road signs in the area and we are taking steps to get these corrected.

“We’re sorry for any confusion this might have caused motorists.”

