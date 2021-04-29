Knife-wielding man threatened to kill outside Lincoln chip shop

It was over a money dispute

A man armed with a knife chased his victim down the street threatening to stab him, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Peter Boswell approached Gary Woodcock as his victim walked with his partner along Baggholme Road in Lincoln.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said Boswell spoke to Mr Woodcock about a money dispute between them.

Boswell then produced the knife and shouted: “I’m going to stab you, you dirty rat”.

Mr Jones told the court: “Mr Woodcock ran towards the chip shop on Baggeholme Road and Boswell followed him.

“Mr Woodcock ran into the chip shop and closed the door behind him.

“Boswell was outside waving the knife shouting that he was going to kill him.”

The incident ended when Boswell walked off and Mr Woodcock went to a nearby pub and phoned police.

Peter Boswell, 40, of Monks Road, Lincoln, admitted a charge of threatening a person with a bladed article as a result of the incident on November 14, 2019.

Damien Sabino, in mitigation, said Boswell suffers from mental health problems and added: “He is ashamed of his behaviour and has shown remorse. He regrets what he did. He says that when there was a confrontation he should have walked away.”

He said Boswell has effectively been out of trouble for 20 years and during that time has kicked a class A drug habit.

Boswell was given a 16-month jail sentence suspended for two years with up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.