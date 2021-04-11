Late night A16 jogger attacked in attempted robbery

Police are looking for a driver who scared off a group of people who were trying to rob a woman in Lincolnshire.

It happened at around 2.30am, on the morning of Thursday, April 8, when a woman was out running along the A16 near Holton-le-Clay.

The woman become aware of several unknown persons following her on pushbikes.

Police said the offenders knocked her over, and assaulted her by kicking and punching her, causing cuts to her head and bruising to her hips.

During the assault the offenders unsuccessfully attempted to take her mobile phone.

Following the appearance of an unknown vehicle on the A16, the offenders ran off in a direction not seen by victim.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “This was clearly a very frightening ordeal for the victim and will be of concern to the community.

“We would like to be clear that the victim believes this to be an attempted robbery. There is no evidence or suggestion of sexual assault.

“We will investigate meticulously any evidence that comes to light and would like to urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would specifically like to speak with the driver of the vehicle that passed at the time, causing the offenders to flee.”

If you have any information to assist the investigation, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways.

Call 101 with reference 221 of April 8

Email [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident reference 221 of April 8 in the subject

– don’t forget to include incident reference 221 of April 8 in the subject Report anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/