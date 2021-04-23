Lincoln basks in weekend sunshine at beer gardens and terraces

Beer gardens were looking busy in Lincoln on Friday afternoon, as people got out to enjoy the sunshine in the city.

It is now almost two weeks since the government’s coronavirus guidelines allowed for non-essential retail to reopen, as well as pubs and restaurants for outdoor service on April 12.

With the sun shining over our beautiful city, the people of Lincoln decided to head out and enjoy it.

Brayford Wharf North was very busy as people soaked in the sunshine with a pint from the Royal William IV pub, or a bite to eat at Prezzo and Ask Italian.

There were also plenty of people at the Cornhill Quarter, either making the most of shops now being open or sitting on the benches for a rest.

Uphill in Lincoln, the Bailgate was lively with people looking around the local independents, or going for a drink in the Prince of Wales Inn or Lion & Snake beer garden.

There are still a large number of pubs that are yet to reopen due to not having access to a large enough beer garden, but those that did return to business were certainly thanking the weather on Friday.

