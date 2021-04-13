Lincoln trails for couples and families promise High Street fun for all

Lincoln BIG will launch two COVID-secure trails next week designed to provide fun for couples and the whole family as they return to the city’s High Street.

Dr Cupid’s Couples Trail and The Secret Carnival Family Trail will be available to play from Monday, April 19.

The trails can both be accessed on a smartphone and include scanning QR codes at various locations and taking fun selfies. They have been created to help support the reopening of Lincoln High Street.

Dr Cupid’s Couples Trail

Couples in Lincoln are invited to take part in this romantic, funny and free event that stops at 10 different locations in the city.

How to play: Start the trail here and visit each of the questions and see the funny cartoons.

Scan the QR codes with a smartphone and see the questions and take a ‘scene selfie’.

After visiting all the locations, tally up the results and decide your partner’s fate.

By completing the trail, players will be entered into a national draw for the chance to win £5,000 to spend on your loved one, or yourself.

Secret Carnival

Lincoln BIG teamed up with QR code trail experts High Street Safari to create a free, interactive story-trail, which is designed to encourage children to walk, get engaged and have fun.

Play Secret Carnival, which takes around 45 minutes to complete and is positioned around Lincoln city centre.

There are 10 wily carnival characters, including Harlequin the cheeky jester.

Families will need to utilise the contactless QR codes and there will be no need to go inside venues, although some of the participating businesses are offering extra incentives to come in while you visit.

Each character’s unique QR code will teach players about their names and what their role is in the carnival.

Younger children will enjoy spotting the colourful characters in shop windows.

Families will win a personalised, digital ‘selfie storybook’ at the end, which will include their selfies and document the day they went on a tour of the Secret Carnival.

Lee Roberts, Operations Manager for Lincoln BIG, said: “We ran two trails like these in 2020 and have just been blown away at the response considering the difficult climate on the high street.

“If something fun like this can help make families feel confident about going back out onto the high street in a safe way and supporting local businesses, then we’ve done our jobs.”