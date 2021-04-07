Lincolnshire Archives to reopen next week
A chance to rediscover some Lincolnshire history
You will soon be able to find out about the history of your family and Lincolnshire, as the county’s Archives building is set to reopen next week.
From Tuesday, April 13, the Lincolnshire Archives on St Rumbold Street in Lincoln will reopen on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for advance booking only.
This is due to the latest announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that archives would in fact be able to reopen on April 12 as part of the next stage of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.
Inside the archives are parish registers, church records, wills, electoral registers, maps and development plans, poor law records, title deeds and photographs.
As well as this, it holds information about families, businesses, local authorities, solicitors, societies and schools, providing a detailed collection of Lincolnshire history.
Access has been limited to a maximum of six visitors a day, and bookings must be made seven days in advance.
Bookings can be made from April 6 by emailing [email protected] or calling 01522 782040.
Measures to prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmission have been put in place, such as social distancing and quarantining collection returns for 72 hours before they are made available again.
Ron Frayne, collections manager at the Archives explains: “Over lockdown we’ve had many enquires about families in the county, so we are looking forward to welcoming people back in to help them find out more about their past.
“We will, of course, have additional hygiene and safety measures in place, including enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures.”