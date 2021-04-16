Majority of Lincolnshire children get first choice primary school
Around 7,000 children were looking for a primary school place
A majority (95.39%) of children (6,745) in Lincolnshire got their first choice primary school this year, according to the county council.
This is an increase on last year’s 94.19% and 2019’s 95.02%. The vast majority, 99%, have been offered a place at one of their preferred primary schools.
A further 334 children (3.31%) have been offered their second preference and 33 (0.47%) their third choice. However, 58 children (0.83%) will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their three preferences.
Parents have until 12pm on May 17, 2021 to lodge an appeal against a school’s decision not to offer a place. Due to appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is normal for the percentage of first preference to increase by the time children start in September.
Martin Smith, assistant director for education at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m delighted to see so many children getting their first choice school and this should be even better by September.
“It’s always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences, and, yet again this year, the overwhelming majority of parents have been successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”
The council said the vast majority of parents/carers will receive an e-mail containing a secure link to their offer letter on Friday, April 16 – see further information here.