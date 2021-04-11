Man arrested after teen stabbed in Lincoln
22-year-old man arrested
A 16-year-old male was treated for puncture wounds after he was stabbed in Lincoln on Saturday night.
It happened at around 10.30pm on April 10, in the Nettleham Road and Outer Circle Road junction area.
The 16-year-old was walking along the road when he was attacked and stabbed.
He suffered puncture wounds to his lungs and was taken to hospital in Nottingham, but was later discharged. Police said the injuries were not serious.
Lincolnshire Police later arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
He was in custody for questioning and officers are expected to release more details on Monday.
Investigators were also seen carrying out door to door enquiries in the area on Sunday morning.
— Anyone with information can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and reference incident 497 of April 10.