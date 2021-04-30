Man wanted over Skegness theft and assault

Lincolnshire Police said a 12-year-old boy’s life has “potentially been changed forever” as he continues to receive treatment in hospital after a hit and run incident in Caistor.

The boy was crossing Grimsy Road at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, April 28 when he was struck by a car, which allegedly did not stop at the scene. Police initially said it was possibly a BMW, but now believe it was a silver Honda.

The young boy was seriously injured and police said he is likely to remain in hospital for some time, as he is facing life-changing injuries.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, who has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are calling on the public to help them “leave no stone unturned in our investigation into how this happened”.

Detective Sgt Emma Ward, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “This collision involves a child, who is now potentially facing life changing injuries.

“The impact on him and his family is devastating. It is vital that we have every piece of information available to help us investigate this meticulously and thoroughly.

“If you are in the area of Grimsby Road, please consider reviewing any footage you have that might have captured evidence that is crucial to our inquiry.”

Police are using anyone who saw the car on the night of the crash, or who has dashcam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage that captured the silver Honda, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 423 of April 28.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Beryl Broadbent, commented on a Lincolnshire Police Facebook post saying: “This boy is my great nephew, our family are heartbroken.

“How can any one do this and drive off and leave our boy in the road? Please if any one has any information contact the police ASAP.”