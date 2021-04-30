Man wanted over Skegness theft and assault
Have you seen Derek?
A 46-year-old man is wanted by police in relation to a theft an assault in Skegness.
Derek Hicks is wanted after an incident at Home Bargains in Skegness on January 8.
Officers believe that Hicks is in the Skegness area and Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal for assistance in locating him on Friday, April 30.
Anyone with information regarding Derek’s whereabouts should contact police on 101.
Alternately, it can be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.