Meet the Lincoln IMP trail brigade and vote for your favourite
See all the imps and pick your favourites.
The much-anticipated Lincoln IMP Trail will be on show across the city from July 3 until September 8 after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and you now have a chance to see them all and vote for your favourite.
After the main trail, the IMPs will come together to form a guard of honour at Lincoln Castle before moving to Lincoln Cathedral on Lincolnshire Day, 1 October for an auction to raise funds for organisers Lincoln BIG’s charity partner, St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.
The 31 imps were designed by national and local artists who were successful following a competition and selection process by the sponsors. There are also five smaller roving community imps, including Wind, which The Lincolnite adopted.
