Meet the Lincoln IMP trail brigade and vote for your favourite

Lincolnshire Police has urged people to behave responsibly and stick to the COVID-19 guidance this Easter weekend.

It comes after lockdown rules relaxed slightly this week, allowing for up to six people from different households to meet outdoors.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts also returned on March 29, but the rule of six does still apply to those settings.

People across Lincolnshire enjoyed these relaxed regulations by enjoying warm days at the beginning of the week, but officers are asking for the public to stay within the guidelines.

Some took the relaxation too far, with 35 people being fined in Cleethorpes this week after large amounts of litter were left at the North East Lincolnshire resort.

As well as this, Lincoln Arboretum was covered with litter left behind by large groups of people who gathered there on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now, with the weather due to turn colder over the weekend, police are encouraging people not to go indoors when meeting others, as that is still against the lockdown roadmap rules.

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins said: “The move to reduce COVID-19 restrictions will be welcomed by some communities, but it may cause anxiety to others.

“While some areas of COVID-related enforcement the police have undertaken will cease, the message to stay local and respect government guidelines to reduce risk does not change.

“Government advice is for people to stay local and avoid unnecessary travel and I echo that request, but I am also aware that many will wish to meet with loved ones outside.

“We will maintain the approach of the 4Es to the new legislation using engagement, education and encouragement to ask members of the public to comply with the regulations.

“My hope is the public will continue to act responsibly and comply.”

The next stage of the lockdown roadmap will come into play on April 12, allowing for non-essential retail, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers to reopen.

As well as this, indoor leisure such as gyms and swimming pools will reopen on April 12.

Chief Supt Timmins added: “For those making plans to meet, please make sure you adhere to the rule of six, stay local but also think about the legacy you may leave; respect our wonderful beauty spots and take your rubbish with you.

“I would also ask you to be aware of the dangers that our coastline can pose in terms of swimming and surfing in the sea.

“We all want the pandemic to be over, and the only way for us to do this is to contain the virus, wear a face covering, stay local, and to keep practicing social distancing.

“Everyone has a social responsibility play their part to prevent the virus spreading and to see us make it to step two of the Roadmap on April 12.

“Play your part and behave in a way that respects our communities and that will keep yourself and others safe.”