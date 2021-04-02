New TV show seeks Lincolnshire fussy eaters

People in Lincolnshire with unusual eating habits or phobias are being encouraged to apply for a new television show about their routines.

South Shore, an independent production company, have launched a casting call for anyone who may be looking for help to shake off their fussy eater habits in a new show called The Clinic.

The show looks to match people with specialist help from some of the country’s leading experts, in the hope that they can move past their concerns.

South Shore are also currently working on a new programme with popular TV chefs the Hairy Bikers, as well as producing an ITV celebrity sport challenge called Don’t Rock The Boat.

Applications for online auditions for the picky eater programme are open until April 28, with filming taking place in early May. Anyone taking part in the show must be over 18-years-old.

Details of when the show will air and what channel it will be aired on are currently confidential.

Whether it is an irrational fear or a peculiar habit, The Clinic aims to resolve the concerns of a fussy eater.

To find out more or to apply for the show, send an email to [email protected] or click here.