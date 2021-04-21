Opening date set for Lincoln High Street arcade bar Carousel
Eat, drink and play!
New arcade bar Carousel will open in the former Ruddocks store on Lincoln High Street on May 19, promising somewhere fun to eat, drink and play in the city.
Work began on site in January after a planning application was approved for alterations to the unit, which will also include Quickdraw virtual shooting range and a cocktail bar with some drinks inspired by sweets.
Carousel had planned to open in September last year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now less than a month away from welcoming its first customers – sign up to be one of the first to attend here.
The pop-up simulation shooting range Quickdraw will be part of the Carousel concept and uses technology used by USA police and replicas of real guns. It was trialled at Home nightclub last year and The Lincolnite went to check it out.
Carousel is operated by Lindum Leisure, which is leasing the building and has links to a group of businesses including Home, Curiosity Shop and Craft.