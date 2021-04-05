Over 200 Easter eggs donation brings cheer at Lincoln hospital
Well done Pat Cook Funeral Services!
Local firm Pat Cook Funeral Services donated over 200 Easter eggs to the children’s ward at Lincoln County Hospital on Sunday, April 4.
The local funeral directors launched its 10th annual Easter egg appeal earlier this year and amassed hundreds of donations, including from Tesco Express in North Hykeham and The Lincolnite.
Usually a member of staff from the funeral directors dresses up as the Easter Bunny and goes round the children’s ward with a basket of eggs and entertains the patients.
However, due to the coronavirus restrictions both last year’s and the 2021 appeal were restricted.
The donated eggs were dropped off for a porter to collect and give to the children on Easter Sunday, April 4.
Kevin Cook, who is a Company Director at Pat Cook Funeral Services, told The Lincolnite: “It’s a real honor to be able help bring a smile at Easter for the children at the hospital.
“I’m sure the children will be full of joy once they see this lot!
“It’s with the help of the people of Lincoln, plus some local businesses who have been instrumental in making this happen, so thank you too everyone that has given so generously.”
The team at Pat Cook Funeral Services are hoping to return with their 11th appeal in 2022… and hopefully an Easter Bunny costume too!