Paw-some weekend at Lincoln Castle as dogs welcomed on Medieval Wall Walk

Dog owners will be able to take their pets on a walk through history this weekend, as Lincoln Castle prepares to welcome pooches on its Medieval Wall Walk.

The Medieval Wall Walk reopened on April 12, in line with the government’s COVID-19 lockdown roadmap, and dogs will now be allowed to join in on the fun.

Running on Saturday and Sunday (April 24 and 25), it will be the first of five dog-friendly weekends this year at the castle, with the next one coming at the end of May.

The planned dates for dog-friendly medieval walks are: May 29-30, June 36-27, July 31-August 1, and September 25-26.

Tickets for the wall walk will need to be pre-booked online, with prices being £10 for adults, £9 for concessions, £5.50 for 5-16 year olds, or £25.50 for a family ticket. Dogs are allowed free entry.

General entry onto the castle grounds will remain free, prices are just for the medieval wall walk.

Laura Ince from Lincoln Castle said: “We’re sure your dog will enjoy exploring Lincoln Castle, just as much as you will.

“There are extensive grounds to roam, and plenty for them to investigate along the wall walk.

“And when you feel like putting your paws up and taking a quick break from the fun, you can even get a takeaway treat from our café.”