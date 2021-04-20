Photos show charred remains at Gainsborough home after arson arrest
A woman was arrested
Sobering images show scorched furniture, blackened rooms and smashed windows in the aftermath of a suspected arson attack in Gainsborough.
A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of arson after a terraced house on Stanley Street was destroyed by the fire on Monday night.
Several residents were evacuated, but fortunately no injuries were reported.
The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and Lincolnshire Police after 11.30pm on April 19 and both have opened investigations into the fire.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said there was severe fire damage to 100% of the house and its contents.
They said: “Crews from Gainsborough and Saxilby attended and extinguished the fire wearing breathing apparatus, and using two hose reel jets, small tools used to cut away flooring and 2 thermal imaging cameras to inspect.
“This incident resulted in severe damage by fire and smoke to the house and contents. A fire Investigation is due to take place later today (Tuesday, April 20).”
A police officer and car were spotted at the scene on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Investigations are currently ongoing.”
Local resident Alison was not among those evacuated as she lives at the other end of the street, but she said by 1am the fire looked to be more under control with less smoke.
She said: “The door has gone and the top window is smashed and inside looked completely black from what I could see.
“It does add to the concern about living in Gainsborough with cars set on fire and smashed up and the street lights being switched off at night. You hardly ever see police patrolling.
“The firefighters did a good job, especially with getting the engine around these small car packed streets.”