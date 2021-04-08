Plans submitted for 53 affordable homes in empty Waddington field

Plans for 53 affordable homes in an empty field off Brant Road in Waddington have been formally submitted to North Kesteven District Council.

Lindum and Longhurst Group submitted the plans for the development that, if approved, would be built on a section of land between a floodplain and existing homes on Brant Road.

It would be a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes and the scheme will be similar to the Boolean Fields development on the corner of Brant Road and Station Road.

The plans for the 53 affordable homes have now been submitted to the council after a public consultation at the start of the year. The plans include reports from independent experts in flooding, ecology and transport.

Asbestos was found in the field earlier this year and cornered residents saw specialists taking samples and marking areas out for further testing.

The small amount of asbestos has been on the site for a long time, but Lindum said it didn’t pose any risk to residents and anything found would be safely removed.

Lindum said there is a remediation strategy regarding its removal that will be put in place if the plans get approved.

The proposed development site is located in the Environment Agency’s Flood Zone One and the independent report shows it is considered to be at low risk of flooding.

The public will be able to see the documents once they appear on the council’s planning portal in the next couple of weeks.

Graham Daubney, Lindum Development Manager, said: “If approved, the homes will provide an opportunity for people in the area, including young families and key workers, to get a foot on the housing ladder in these difficult times.

“We formally submitted the plans for consideration by North Kesteven District Council last week and we hope for a positive outcome in due course. The comprehensive proposals seek to address concerns raised during the consultation, particularly with regards to flooding.”

Nick Worboys, Longhurst Group’s Director of Development and Sales, said: “If approved, we firmly believe that the proposed scheme at Brant Road would do exactly the same; providing more opportunity for local people – who might otherwise be priced out of the housing market – to find a place to call home.”