Police appeal after seven men injured in A16 roundabout crash
Seven injuries, one serious
Seven people were injured in a crash close to the A16/A17 roundabout near Boston on Monday morning and police are looking for witnesses to come forward.
The crash happened at around 6am on April 5, south of the Sutterton roundabout near Dowdyke Road. A green Volkswagen Sharan people carrier and a white Nissan Qashqai were involved.
All seven men involved in the crash, six in the Volkswagen and the driver of the Nissan, were injured — one seriously so — but none of the injuries were deemed life-threatening.
The roundabout was closed at around 2pm.
Police are now asking for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.
If you can help, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], using reference 43 of 05/04/2021.