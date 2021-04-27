Police appeal after six injured in serious Wolds area crash

Police area appealing for witnesses after a two-car crash resulted in six people being injured, with three of them in a serious condition.

The crash happened on the A631 at North Elkington just after 11am on Monday, April 26.

It involved two cars: a blue Ford Fiesta, which was travelling in the eastbound carriageway towards South Elkington, and a black Audi A4, which was travelling in the westbound carriageway towards Ludford.

The driver of the blue Ford Fiesta, a man in his 40s, was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary with injuries reported as life threatening.

Three other people from the Ford Fiesta, a man in his 20s and two women, one in their 40s and one in her 20s, were taken to hospital and later discharged.

The driver of the Black Audi, a man in his 60s, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The front seat passenger, a women in her 60s, was taken to Grimsby hospital with serious injuries.

The road was blocked and closed at the time of the crash, and reopened at around 5.15pm on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the blue Ford Fiesta or black Audi travelling towards North Elkington on the A631 prior to the collision to contact them.

If you saw either vehicle in the area or have dashcam footage that shows either vehicle, investigating officers would like you to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Luke Wells from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Lincolnshire Police said: “This is a very serious collision which has left six people injured.

“I really need to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle travelling on the A631 prior to the collision to contact me, or anyone who saw the collision that we haven’t already spoken to.

“We are completing our inquiries and a big part of that relies on witness evidence.

“If you were in the area I’d ask you to check any dashcam footage and please get in touch if you think you can help with any information.”

You can contact Lincolnshire Police:

By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 124 of April 26 in the subject

– please remember to put the reference incident 124 of April 26 in the subject Call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 124 of April 26

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org