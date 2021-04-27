Police name second stabbing murder victim in Grimsby
Two men in court after charged with murder
A 33-year-old man who was killed after being stabbed with a garden fork in Grimsby has been named.
Stephen Fred Bellamy suffered fatal injuries during an attack on Rutland Street on Saturday, April 24, sadly dying in hospital two days later.
Two men were charged with Stephen’s murder, Luke Teague, 38, of Runswick Road, Grimsby and Stephen Beach, 39, of Ashbourne Court, Scunthorpe.
They both appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Humberside Police has sent its “sincere sympathies” to Stephen’s family, who have asked for privacy at this time in order to come to terms with their loss.
It was a day of tragedy in Grimsby, as 32-year-old Adam Krozolinowski was found outside the Freeman Arms with stab wounds on Saturday, before dying in hospital of his injuries.
A 27-year-old woman, Anna Krozolinowski, who shared a house with Adam, was charged with his murder and appeared before Grimsby Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police said both stabbings were isolated incidents and there was no risk to wider members of the public.