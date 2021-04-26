Police patrols disperse 100 youths gathered in Stamford
A drunk teen had to be taken home by police
Around 100 young people were found drinking in the town centre of Stamford over the weekend, with one 16-year-old being taken home by police for being too drunk.
The vast majority of those congregating in the Meadows area of the town on Friday and Saturday were aged between 15 and 17, police said.
Officers dispersed the large group and had to drive a 16-year-old boy home to Corby Glenn near Grantham, which took officers 13 miles away from their duties.
Additional patrols will be taking place for the foreseeable future, particularly in preparation of the upcoming bank holiday weekend.
Over the weekend of Friday, April 30, leading up to Monday, May 3, a dispersal notice will also be in place at the Meadows. This allows police to tell someone to leave if they are acting in an anti-social manner.
As well as this, a public space protection order will be in place in Stamford, allowing officers to seize alcohol from anyone behaving in an anti-social way.
Inspector Gary Stewart said: “These incidents are completely unacceptable. We shouldn’t have to play the role of parents by making sure that teenagers are behaving themselves, not getting drunk in the street or breaching the rules over meeting up in groups.
“We cannot be knocking on doors to bring your children home intoxicated and having to do this and disperse large groups who are behaving in an anti-social manner takes us away from those that really need our help.
“Parents need to be asking their children where are they going this weekend and making sure that they are not consuming alcohol.”