Red Arrows showcase amazing new manoeuvre in Greece

The arrival manoeuvre for the new 2021 shows

An impressive huge team loop, part of the Red Arrows’ new arrival manoeuvre for their 2021 shows, was captured in a stunning video during a training exercise in Greece.

The Red Arrows have completed the first week of a five-week pre-season training exercise in Greece known as Springhawk.

The aim of Exercise Springhawk is to “perfect, polish and prepare a world-class, dynamic and safe show”.

A new video shows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team flying over the airfield they are using in Greece to begin a new display.

Pulling up, all nine Hawk jets climb in the skies. As they climb, the aircraft move closer together and the team performs a huge loop.

This impressive move is the Red Arrows’ arrival manoeuvre for their new 2021 show.

The annual overseas training allows the Red Arrows to take advantage of more settled weather conditions, with a high-tempo of flying.

The Red Arrows said they are grateful for the substantial support and cooperation given by the British Embassy in Athens, the Hellenic Air Force and Greek authorities.

Meanwhile, members of the Red Arrows team in Greece observed a one-minute silence on April 17, to pay respects to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.