Roman Bank in Skegness to reopen for summer

Roman Bank, one of Skegness’ busiest roads, will temporarily pause roadworks and reopen to the public for four months this summer.

The project began in September 2020 and was scheduled to take eight months, with the road being closed throughout to repair and replace worn out carriageways and footpaths.

Lincolnshire County Council has now confirmed that construction will be halted for four months in May, allowing for locals to move freely around Skegness as lockdown eases further.

Traffic management is expected to be removed by Wednesday, May 26, meaning residents will be free to use the area over the summer.

The project will then resume on Monday, September 20, before completing road and footway improvements from Muirfield Drive up to the junction with North Shore Road by spring 2022.

Before the reopening, work will take place to rebuild the Roman Bank section north of Muirfield Drive to Fenland Laundry, excavating 500 tonnes of old road in the process.

As well as this, a road closure will be in place between Asda and Brancaster Drive for seven days, starting on Monday, May 17.

The diversion route for this will be via the A52/C541/A158 at the Gunby dual carriageway, and vice versa.

The road’s rebuild hasn’t been without its setbacks, with the council blaming Cadent Gas, suppliers of the gas pipes for the project, for delaying the project in March by asking to move one of the pipes.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at LCC, said the date allows for businesses to trade easier and locals to utilise the town more.

She said: “This was the best of all the options we looked at since it means businesses can trade and take deliveries freely throughout summer, while residents and visitors can get around town and park without having to worry about road works.

“Once the school holidays are over in September, we’ll head back to town with Cadent so they can finish diverting the gas main between Muirfield Drive and Brancaster Drive ahead of us completing our road and footway improvements from Muirfield Drive up to the junction with North Shore Road in spring 2022.”